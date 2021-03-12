QS Investors LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 27.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SunPower by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.30 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

