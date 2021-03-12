QS Investors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211 over the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

