QS Investors LLC Purchases 3,753 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

