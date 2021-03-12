QS Investors LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.