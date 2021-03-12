Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

