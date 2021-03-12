Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 744,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,350. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

QRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.