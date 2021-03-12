Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

