Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 84,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.