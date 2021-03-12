Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Criteo worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Criteo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 15,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

