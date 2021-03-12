Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up about 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,426. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

