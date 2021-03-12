Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

BIIB traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $264.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,947. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average is $266.52. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.