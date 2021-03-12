Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.