Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,054 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,612. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

