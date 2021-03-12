Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $7.78 on Friday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.