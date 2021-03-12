QunQun (QUN) Price Up 16.9% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $124,928.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

