Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the period. Quotient Technology makes up about 10.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $82,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

