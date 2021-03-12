RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

RADA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.