RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RADA. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 8,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a P/E ratio of 216.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.