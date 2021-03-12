Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDUS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,181. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Radius Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

