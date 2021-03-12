RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $735,000.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RDNT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

