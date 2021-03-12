Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $567.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.90 million and the highest is $612.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $693.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

