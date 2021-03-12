RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €509.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €509.80 ($599.76).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FRA RAA traded down €7.50 ($8.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €683.00 ($803.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €785.56 and a 200 day moving average of €705.64. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

