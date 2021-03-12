Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 499,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

