Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.80. Approximately 269,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 280,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

