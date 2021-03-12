Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.68 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 440,883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in New Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

