Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$8.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$7.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

