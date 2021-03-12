Raymond James Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$6.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.13.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.