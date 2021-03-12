Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $8.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.13 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

