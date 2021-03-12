Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

IMG opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.71. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.07.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.