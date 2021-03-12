Raymond R. Quirk Sells 116,320 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

