RBF Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 178,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,500,214. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

