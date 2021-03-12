RBF Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 19,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

