RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

