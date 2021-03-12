RBF Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

AP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

AP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,151. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

