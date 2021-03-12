RBF Capital LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

