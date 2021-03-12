RBF Capital LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,973. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

