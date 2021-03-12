RBF Capital LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

GRPN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,787. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.