RBF Capital LLC Raises Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 3.29% of Orion Group worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

