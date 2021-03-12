RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 0.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Crocs worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 21,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

