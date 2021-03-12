RBF Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

BHC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 59,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,399. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.