RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 363.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:STC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.