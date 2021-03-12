RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.29 million, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.