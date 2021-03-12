Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGSEQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 128,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

