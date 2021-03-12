Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 207,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,482. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.