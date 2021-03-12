Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $40.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,636. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $587.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.