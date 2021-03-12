Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported weak fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is a concern. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives bode well.”

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 13,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $39.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

