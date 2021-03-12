REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 4,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,920. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,975 shares of company stock worth $5,515,742 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

