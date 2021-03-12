Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.