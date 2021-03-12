Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.50 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 950,195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

