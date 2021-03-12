Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 350.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105,476 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of CEMEX worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CEMEX by 270.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2,137.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 227,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,398,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

